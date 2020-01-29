1941-1959
1947: Actor Van Heflin and his wife, actress Frances Neal, visited Big Bear and the newly-formed Big Bear Theater Group while on vacation
in Big Bear, according to the
Jan. 31 issue of The Grizzly. Heflin told The Grizzly he hoped to develop the local theater group into a full-fledged summer stock company.
“I can’t understand why it wasn’t thought of before this, especially since a resort like Big Bear Lake is an ideal spot for a summer theater,” Heflin said.
1960-1989
1961: Sometimes the headlines were longer than the stories themselves. Take, for example, the Dec. 21, 1961, story in The Grizzly, “You Could Be Dead in Three Minutes If You Walk on Ice on Lake and it Breaks.” The headline contained 14 words. There was really no need to read on.
1990-2019
1991: More than 100 people were rescued from their vehicles after they were trapped on Arctic Circle during a March 26 snow slide.
March snowstorms pounded Big Bear in what was called the March Miracle, according to a story in
March 28 issue of The Grizzly. On March 20 all three roads to the Valley were closed to all but full-time residents who had to show proof of residency. Storms occurred almost every other day since the beginning of the month, bringing a measure of drought relief to the state.
