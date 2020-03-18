The Big Bear Grizzly turns 80 in 2020. To commemorate the milestone, we’re taking a look back at what happened during various time periods through the past 80 years.
1941-1959
1945: Heavy snows last several days with the promise of excellent skiing, according to a story in the March 16, 1945, issue of The Grizzly. A recent storm dropped 17 inches of snow. The storm also brought lightning and strong winds to the Valley, creating large snow drifts.
1960-1989
1971: Bear Valley Unified School District faced possible cutbacks if a state tax bill is enacted, according to a story in the March 18, 1971, issue of The Big Bear Life and Grizzly. Arra Moon reported that 18 areas facing cutbacks included salary freezes, reduction of undistributed and general funds to one-half of the 1970-71 level, cuts to the majority of teacher aides, reduction of noon supervisors, building maintenance, equipment and instructional supplies. Field trips, athletic programs, educational TV, utilities and transportation services could also be cut, Moon wrote.
1990-2019
2003: A Valleywide fire department took one step closer to reality according to the top story in the March 19, 2003, issue of the Big Bear Grizzly. “Pending final approvals from the Big Bear Lake City Council and the Big Bear City Community Services District board, Phase 1A of the emergency services plan was to be implemented by May 1 with Phase 1B targeted for June 30, 2004. Phase 1A would place an ambulance at the Big Bear Lake Fire Station to be manned by Big Bear Lake Fire Department personnel. Plan 1B would merge the two departments into a single emergency services entity.
