1941-1959
1948: Results of the Women’s Civic League investigation on the feasibility of incorporation of the city of Big Bear Lake were reported in the Feb. 27, 1948, issue of The Grizzly. According to the committee, incorporation would lower, not raise taxes. Special district tax rates for 1947 and 1948 were $3 million combined for Big Bear Lake and Big Bear City fire districts.
“These special district taxes under incorporation would automatically be liquidated and the funds from the special district taxes would be returned to an incorporated city,” according to the story.
1960-1989
1964: Fifteen people, snowbound at the top of Skyline Drive, and the old Radford Truck Trail, were rescued after nearly seven hours, according to a story in the Feb. 26, 1964, issue of Big Bear Life and The Grizzly. “Members of a four-wheel club, the group had experienced an uneventful trip up from Barton Flats until they hit and became bogged down in the 3- to 4-foot snow drifts on the way down the north side of the mountains. After many futile efforts, six children ranging in age from 12 to 16 were brought out in a weasel borrowed from Rebel Ridge. Several more trips were required to bring out the adults and vehicles. By this time the children were bedded down on the floor of the Carl Bangle home, where all were offered hot chocolate and coffee.”
1990-2019
1994: The Big Bear Lake City Council gave its first official endorsement to a proposal by the Resort Association to take over the marketing of Big Bear Valley, according to a story in the Feb. 23, 1994, issue of the Big Bear Grizzly. In its proposal, the Resort Association said it would raise money from the Valley’s business community on a voluntary basis and implement a marketing program for the Valley. “One of the requests the group made of the city was to cut the TOT. Under the plan, the city would no longer fund the Chamber of Commerce’s marketing program, which was budgeted at more than $180,000 for the fiscal year. In exchange, the city would give up the 2 percent of the TOT, which is collected by lodges and is based on the cost of a room.”
