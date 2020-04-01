The Big Bear Grizzly turns 80 in 2020. To commemorate the milestone, we’re taking a look back at what happened during various periods the past 80 years.
1941-1959
1944: Merger of the Talmadge-Stocker cattle interests was recently announced with the sale of Frank and John Talmadge’s interests to Jim Stocker, according to a story in the March 31, 1944, issue of The Grizzly. The merger results in a new partnership between Will Talmadge, veteran cattleman of the Valley, and Mr. Stocker, former deputy sheriff and cattleman in this area for many years.
1960-1989
1976: Major changes are in store in administration of Bear Valley Unified School District, according to a story in the April 1, 1976, issue of the Big Bear Grizzly. School growth, year-round school and state legislative changes necessitated the look at administrative-level work loads by the board and resulted in a unanimous decision to name Dr. Russell Reynolds as a full-time assistant superintendent for instructional services.
1990-2019
2007: Teachers agree to a settlement offer from Bear Valley Unified School District covering three years with a 10.25 to 11 percent increase, according to a story in the March 28, 2007, issue of the Big Bear Grizzly. The salary schedule would be compacted, meaning it takes fewer years between anniversary increases and fewer years to reach maximum. The deal included a 10 percent increase in Appendix C salaries, extra stipends for coaches, those directing plays and similar extra duties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.