1941-1959
1945: Additional transportation facilities between San Bernardino and Big Bear Lake will go into effect April 30, according to a story in the April 27, 1945, issue of The Grizzly. Another Mountain Auto Line bus is being put into service, said Max H. Green, owner-operator of the bus line. The service has connections with Los Angeles in San Bernardino, Green said, with stops in Fawnskin and Big Bear City as well as Big Bear Lake.
1960-1989
1970: Although Big Bear Lake is open to fishing year-round, preparations were being made for an increase in fishing activity, according to a story in the sports section of the April 30, 1970, issue of the Big Bear Life and Grizzly. The beginning of the season was expected to start May 2 with a 10-trout summer limit. The Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District scheduled its first fish plant of the season on April 30, weather permitting, according to Orval Warren, superintendent. A total of 35,000 pounds of trout were expected to be planted in the lake during the summer season.
1990-2019
2003: Cascade, Canyon and Peg, the three rescued mountain lion cubs, are having a party according to a story in the April 30, 2003, issue of the Big Bear Grizzly. The Moonridge Animal Park is celebrating the completion of the mountain lions’ new home, a 900-square-foot glass-faced enclosure. The three mountain lions are growing fast, weighing more than 40 pounds, said zoo curator Don Richarson. Spots are still visible on their coats, but are beginning to fade.
