The Big Bear Grizzly turns 80 in 2020. To commemorate the milestone, we’re taking a look back at what happened during various periods the past 80 years.
1941-1959
1945: With the spring run-off starting in earnest, level of the lake is rising on an average of three-quarters of an inch per day, according to V. R. Simpson, custodian of the dam. The story, reported in the April 6, 1945, issue of The Grizzly, said the level is at 65 feet, 11 inches. To reach its maximum height, the water level must still rise 6 feet, 5 inches to the top of the 72-foot, 4-inch dam, according to Simpson.
1960-1989
1965: School board candidates will have an opportunity to be heard and seen at a public forum sponsored by Moms ‘n’ Pops Inc. and the Big Bear PTA, according to the top story in the April 8, 1965, issue of Big Bear Life and The Grizzly. It wasn’t known whether all the candidates would attend, as many had already committed to an earlier public meeting on the same day at the North Shore Tavern in Fawnskin. Candidates included Monte Beaumon, Roger Wilkinson, Raymond Beach and Garth Blake.
1990-2019
2007: The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to place a proposed aquatics center for Big Bear Valley before the voters, according to a story in the April 18, 2007, issue of the Big Bear Grizzly. Ballots will be mailed to residential property owners on April 24 and must be returned by June 11 to be counted. A public hearing is scheduled for June 12. The ballot measure is successful if 50 percent plus one majority vote yes for the project. Denise Proffer of Sugarloaf, a vocal opponent of the project, asked the board to table the vote. Third District Supervisor Dennis Hansberger said a pool was something the community told him was needed for Big Bear.
