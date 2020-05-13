The Big Bear Grizzly turns 80 in 2020. To commemorate the milestone, we’re taking a look back at what happened during various periods the past 80 years.
1941-1959
1943: Unless the Army takes over when the State Guard Company leaves Bear Valley Dam, crossing the dam will be prohibited, according to a story in the May 14, 1943, issue of The Grizzly. All travel to the south shore would be rerouted via State Route 18 around the North Shore that would add 10 miles to the journey to Big Bear Lake. Big Bear Lake residents inundated the state’s transportation headquarters with telegrams, night letters and communications, asking the state to do all it can to see that guards are provided to keep the road open.
1960-1989
1965: The Big Bear Life announced plans to install a job printing plant in Big Bear Valley, according to a story in the May 13, 1965, issue of Big Bear Life and Grizzly. Bob and Shirley Wood, publishers of the newspaper, are acquiring ownership of the “Little Press in the Pines” shop from Malcom and Daisy Holmquist of Big Bear City, who have owned the printing establishment since November 1964.
1990-2019
2006: The top headline in the May 10, 2006, issue of the Big Bear Grizzly was the search for clues by ATF and local deputies in a case of missing mine explosives. Five hundred pounds of dynamite and 30 pounds of ammonium nitrate were missing from a mining operation in Big Bear City. Authorities offered a $25,000 reward for information about the missing explosives. The owner of Gold Mountain Mine Company reported the break-in and theft of explosives on May 3.
