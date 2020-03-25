1941-1959
1947: Andy Devine purchased a half-interest in Big Bear City Airport, according to a story in the
March 28, 1947, issue of The Grizzly. Devine, a motion picture and radio star, bought the interest along with Dick Probert for $42,500 from Hank Halstead. Devine owned a home in Big Bear City and was a frequent visitor to his “favorite vacationland.” Devine also owned Whiteman Air Park in the San Fernando Valley.
1960-1989
1964: Heavy, blinding snow fell on Big Bear Valley over the weekend from what is probably the most severe storm to strike the local mountains in several years, according to a story in the March 25, 1964, issue of Big Bear Life and The Grizzly. By early Monday evening, approximately 20 inches of snow had fallen on the Valley floor. By Tuesday morning, another 4 to 5 inches was on the ground. Valley fire departments were kept busy with calls for assistance and two fires — a house fire on Sunday in Minnelusa Canyon and at the Sa-Ha-Le Lodge on Monday.
1990-2019
1991: “Valley reels under March snowstorms” was the headline in the March 28, 1991, issue of the Big Bear Life & Grizzly. The story, written by reporter Judi Bowers began “It’s been called the March Miracle and the lion that roared into March. Whatever the name tag, the continuous winter storms seem to just keep coming.”
The most recent string of storms added several feet of powder to the slopes.
On March 20, all three roads to the Valley were closed to all but full-time residents, because of the blizzard-like conditions. The snow brought the level of Big Bear Lake up more than a foot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.