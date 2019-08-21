The Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake hosts a luau and wine auction Friday, Aug. 23, at The Lodge in Big Bear Lake.
All proceeds go toward ending polio in the world, providing clean water in third world countries, and education, health care and nutrition for under-nourished children in remote areas.
The party begins at 5 p.m. Cost is $65 per person or $45 with a bottle of wine to auction. RSVP to Dawn Hartmeister at 951-733-8604.
The Lodge is at 40650 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake.
