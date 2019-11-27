Help Big Bear Fire Department provide quick action fighting fires. Partner with Big Bear Fire in its Adopt-A-Hydrant program.
In the event of a fire, it is imperative that the fire department gain access to a fire hydrant water supply as quickly as possible to prevent the loss of life and property. Residents and business owners can adopt a hydrant to make sure that the hydrant is easily accessible throughout the year.
Once adopted, the area around the hydrant should be shoveled after each snowfall with a clearance of approximately 3 feet wide, as well as an area from the street leading up to the hydrant, making it visible and accessible.
Adoptive parents of a fire hydrant should also report if the hydrant has been damaged, is missing caps, leaking water or if the hydrant is blocked. All of this will assist fire crews in the unfortunate event of a fire.
Register to adopt a hydrant at
For more information, contact the Big Bear Fire Department at
www.bigbearfire.org or 909-866-7566.
