Free nature-themed crafts are available for kids and families, January through April.
Join a Southern California Mountains Foundation naturalist at Chirp Nature Center in the Village to make your very own pinecone bird feeder. Take it home and watch your backyard birds stop by for a treat. Complimentary construction materials are provided for this engaging, nature-themed activity, which is weather dependent and free.
Pinecone birdfeeder construction events are at Chirp Nature Center from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 22, March 28 and
April 25. Chirp is located at 40850 Village Drive in Big Bear Lake’s Village.
Check for event updates online at chirpforbirds.com, call 888-412-4477, or email help@chirpforbirds.com.
