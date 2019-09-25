Masonry has been steeped in mystery for centuries. The web is filled with conjecture about what Masonry is all about. Yet Masons remain quiet about all the claims and accusations.
The Big Bear Masonic Lodge group wants to change all that. The Big Bear Masons host an open house from
4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the lodge in Big Bear Lake. Enjoy free hot dogs and soda. Come as you are. The public is welcome to see who the Masons are, what they do and why their motto is “We Make Good Men Better.”
Why did men like George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Winston Churchill, Benjamin Franklin, a third of US presidents, George Stanfield, Bill Knickerbocker and hundreds more Big Bear residents since 1925 become Masons? Stop by the Big Bear Masonic Lodge and find out.
The Masonic Lodge is at 385 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake. For more information, contact Johnny Wells at SquareInBigBear@gmail.com or visit bigbearmasons.com.
