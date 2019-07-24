Mikayla K. Carlson of Big Bear City was named to the 2019 spring semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s freshman honor roll at the University of Wyoming.
The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade point average and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade point average. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Carlson is one of 53 students from California who made the University of Wyoming list. For more information, visit www.uwyo.edu.
