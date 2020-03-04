Historic Heart Bar Ranch was a cattle business in the 1920s and headquartered in the mountains near Big Bear and in the Mojave Desert at Old Woman Springs Ranch.
The Morongo Basin Historical Society has published a new edition of the book “Heart Bar Ranch and Johnson Valley Neighbors” by Martha Wood Coutant. The new edition has photographs and letters never before published.
This is the historic story of an early San Bernardino cattle business owned by Al Swarthout and J. Dale Gentry. It recounts the daily life of cowboys and homesteaders trying to make a living in the rugged Mojave Desert and San Bernardino mountains.
Stan Coutant, son of the author, will speak about his mother and his family’s homesteading experience in Johnson Valley in the early 1950s during a special book launch Wednesday,
March 11, at the Hi-Desert Nature Museum in Yucca Valley. The lecture begins at 5:30 p.m. A donation of $5 is recommended.
The Hi-Desert Nature Museum is at 57116 Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. For more information, call 760-366-7896.
