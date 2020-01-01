Ron Griffin, chief engagement officer of The Chance Project for the Homeless in San Bernardino County, gives a talk on the causes of homelessness and the solutions the county is using to end homelessness. The event is hosted by the Mountain Homeless Coalition at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Lake Arrowhead Community Presbyterian Church. Refreshments are served.
Every year, the federal government requires each county report how many homeless persons there are. To do this, volunteers survey those experiencing homelessness, provide them needed items and provide assistance if asked. This year the Point-in-Time Count will happen on Jan. 23.
Those interested in helping with this vital community service can sign up at the event or go to the website
Lake Arrowhead Community Presbyterian Church is at 351 State Highway 173, Lake Arrowhead. For more information, call the Mountain Homeless Coalition at 909-713-4099 or board president Daniel Pensabene at 951-897-7537.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.