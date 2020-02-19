Take a break from the winter weather and warm up by the fire with MountainTop Strings of California. Music for a Sunday Afternoon is at
3 p.m. March 1 in Hofert Hall at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center.
The concert features classical music spiced up with light rock and traditional Spanish pieces. Hors d’oeurvres and beverages will be served.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students age 18 and younger. Tickets are available at the event or through the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center website at
MountainTop Strings of California will also perform a concert in Lake Arrowhead on March 14. “Music for a Saturday Afternoon” is at 3 p.m. March 14 at Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa ballroom, 27984 Highway 189, Lake Arrowhead. Tickets are $50 for the Lake Arrowhead concert, which features an eclectic classical mix of music, hors d’oeuvres, coffee and tea. A no host bar will also be available at the Lake Arrowhead venue. For tickets, contact Barbara King at 909-855-8286.
