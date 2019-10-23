MountainTop Strings of California joins The Redlands Youth Symphony for a special concert Nov. 17.
The show honors veterans with patriotic music. Admission is free. Service men and women are encouraged to attend in uniform.
The concert is at the University of Redlands Memorial Chapel, 1200 East Colton Ave., Redlands.
For more information about MountainTop Strings of Cailfornia, visit www.mountaintopstrings.org.
