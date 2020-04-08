Big Bear Connected, the Facebook/YouTube group sharing ways for Big Bear residents to entertain and socialize in the virtual world, premieres a weekly series called “Music and Memories with MountainTop Strings” Saturday,
April 11, at 10 a.m.
There is a 15-minute intermission after the video airs followed by a Zoom web conference call with host Kim Boda, Sharon Rizzo and featured MountainTop String families and performers.
To watch “Music and Memories” video concert, join the Facebook group Big Bear Connected. To join the virtual talk back session at 10:45 a.m., stay on the Big Bear Connected Facebook page and the “Music and Memories Talk-Back” link, or go to Zoom and click link 738 303 319 with password 019818.
