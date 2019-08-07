Tickets are available for the Music in the Mountains concert set for Aug. 17 at the Big Bear Discovery Center Amphitheater. Kings of Country, Tribute to Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash along with Shannon Rae and 100 Proof, share the stage during the event.
The Kings of Country features a unique tribute to Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson. Philip Bauer, who is instantly recognizable as the Man in Black, has recreated the look and sound of Cash for more than a decade. Michael Moore performs as Nelson.
Opening performer Rae is a Southern California country rock star who combines the sounds of country, rock, pop and Bluegrass.
“Help us use the power of music to unite and raise dollars for our seven conservation and educational programs we manage year-round,” said Stacy Gorin, executive officer for the Southern California Mountains Foundation. “The Kings of Country bring great country rock classics to the stage and encourage music fans to support our public lands.”
The Music in the Mountains outdoor summer concert series is the largest fundraiser for the Southern California Mountains Foundation. The series is sponsored by Big Bear Vacations.
Tickets are available for adults ($48 premium and $37 general admission), and for ages 13-17 ($38 premium, $27 general admission). Children age 12 and younger are admitted free. On-site parking is $20 per vehicle. Tickets may be purchased online at www.mountainsfoundation.org, at the Big Bear Discovery Center and the Big Bear Visitors Center.
In addition to regular ticket prices, the Southern California Mountains Foundation offers a locals’ discount for full-time Big Bear residents, active and retired military, first responders and foundation volunteers for $30 with proof of ID. Use the discount code LOCAL at the online checkout.
