Seventeen contestants performed for a packed house at the 21st annual Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake Youth Music competition Feb. 27. This year’s event took place at The Lodge at Big Bear Lake.
Sophia Rizzo won the classical vocal competition followed by Charlotte Boda and Tristin Bondeson in second and third. McKinley Warren won the nonclassical vocal competition. Scarlet Brigham was second and Ely Dawson was third.
Rebecca Donoho was the winner in the instrumental category followed by Warren in second and Riley Mandolini in third. First-place winners each received $275. Second-place finishers earned $200 each, and third-place finishers were awarded $150 each.
First-place winners have the option to participate in the district-wide Rotary Club competition at the University of Redlands. The vocal competition is May 2 at 9 a.m., and the instrumental competition is May 9 at 9 a.m. Winners at the district finals receive $1,000 with $500 going to second place and $250 for third.
