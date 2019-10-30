It’s a mystery. It’s a maze. It’s an amazing mystery maze just in time for Halloween.
The Loyal Order of Moose hosts the second annual Mystery Maze from 4 to 9 pm. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Moose Lodge in Fawnskin. Spend a frightfully fun evening with Moose Lodge members. The maze is open to the public.
Get into the Halloween spirit by taking this self-guided, disorienting path complete with dead ends, strobe lights and spooky characters.
Tickets are $5 for adults, and $3 for age 12 and younger. Tickets may be purchased at the door. All proceeds go to Big Bear charities.
The Moose Mystery Maze is at the Moose Lodge, 39247 North Shore Drive, Fawnskin.
