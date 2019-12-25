Big Bear Yoga hosts two new year events with those resolutions in mind. Intention to Release Yoga with Elizabeth Peregrina is Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 11 a.m. to noon. Peregrina teaches this class that focuses on releasing what no longer serves us. Yoga practice is followed by using a releasing ritual with a rock to place what is to be released. Rocks are exchanged and tossed away.
The second class with Peregrina is New Year Intention Yoga on Wednesday, Jan. 1, from 2 to 3 p.m. Yoga is combined with an intention setting practice.
Cost is $15 in advance or $20 at the door for each class. Tickets are available on
eventbrite.com. Classes are at Big Bear Yoga, 421 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City.
For more information, contact Big Bear Yoga at 909-584-5270 or
bigbearyoga@hotmail.com. Visit the website www.bigbearyoga.com.
