The brave men and women who serve in the US military and first responders who serve their communities can receive free tickets to the 49th annual Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest opening weekend Sept. 7-8.
Opening weekend is America’s Heroes weekend, a commemorative celebration that honors those with an official badge or military ID including active military and veterans, law enforcement and firefighters, as well as their immediate family members.
Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest is rated Southern California’s No. 1 Oktoberfest. Attendees enjoy a weekend of chicken dancing, singing, log sawing, stein holding and feasting in German tradition. Opening ceremonies on Sept. 7 pay special tribute to America’s troops by tapping the first keg of the 2019 Oktoberfest season. The Express Band, Southern California’s premier German band, headlines the weekend.
Other opening ceremony festivities include the Bear Valley Marine Color Guard, singing of the National Anthem and a performance by Big Bear’s own Little Bear Dancers.
Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest runs for nine consecutive weekends from
Sept. 7 through Nov. 2 at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake. Saturday general admission ticket prices in September range from $17.99 to $23.99 for adults, $13.99 to $17.99 for seniors age 62 and older, and $11 for children age 12 and younger.
Sunday admission tickets are $12 for adults, $9 for those age 62 and older, and $11 for children age 12 and younger.
October Saturday ticket prices are slightly higher. It is recommended to purchase tickets for October Saturdays in advance. Prices are subject to change on certain dates.
For more information regarding tickets, Burgermeister party packs and schedule, visit
www.bigbearevents.com or call
909-585-3000. Visit the Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest Facebook page.
The Convention Center at Big Bear Lake is at 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
