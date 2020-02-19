North Shore Christian Nursery School has immediate openings available for its preschool program. The preschool is open to all children between the ages of 2 years, 9 months and kindergarten.
North Shore Christian Nursery School closely follows the public school calendar and is a half-day program. There are various options available for start time and pick-up hours.
For more information about enrollment or to request a tour of the school, contact Patrice Carlisle at
909-585-4484. North Shore Christian Nursery School is at the Methodist Church, 1001 Holden Ave. at North Shore Drive in Big Bear City.
