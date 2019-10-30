Samaritan’s Purse International Relief is bringing its efforts to Big Bear Valley. Beginning Nov. 18, a drop-off location will be available in Big Bear Lake to collect shoebox gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items for the Samaritan’s Purse project.
Big Bear Lake volunteers hope to collect more than 10,500 gifts to contribute to Operation Christmas Child’s 2019 goal of reaching 11 million children in need. Donations are accepted between 10 a.m. and noon Nov. 18-Nov. 23 and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Nov. 24-25 at Summit Christian Fellowship, 41965 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.