Bear Valley Electric Service continued its tradition of giving back to the community during the holiday season by partnering with local organizations to donate 152 turkeys to families and individuals in the Big Bear area. The Operation Gobble donation event took place Nov. 21 at Big Bear Lake Elks Lodge No. 1787.
“BVES’ annual Operation Gobble event is an important holiday tradition for our employees, and we appreciate all the organizations partnering with us to provide holiday meals for local families and individuals with limited resources,” said Bear Valley Electric director Paul Marconi.
