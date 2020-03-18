The CDC recommends for the next eight weeks that organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States. The planned tribute party for Bob Cisneros set for March 25 and organized by Ellen Clarke, has been canceled.
Instead, Clarke plans to compile a book for Cisneros. Those who wish to share a Bob story or provide an expression of gratitude or good luck message and photos for inclusion in the book, can email the note and JPEG file photographs to eclarke456@gmail.com.
