The show must go on. And The Big Bear Theatre Project’s “South Pacific: In Concert” goes on with an extra performance at a price everyone can afford.
The Big Bear Theatre Project offers a pay what you can performance of “South Pacific: In Concert” Thursday, July 11, at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center. The public is invited to come to the PAC to see the show and pay what they can for tickets.
There are no advance sales for this performance. Tickets may be purchased in the theater lobby on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 7 p.m. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m.
The Big Bear Theatre Project is committed to inspiring new theater patrons with exciting and compelling theater fare coupled with pay-what-you-can events. A growing tradition with many theater companies, this philosophy invites people to pay whatever they can afford and enjoy the experience of live theater — removing the barrier of ticket prices that can be a challenge for many people.
On these special nights patrons who can comfortably pay more than standard ticket prices are encouraged to do so, and in doing so anonymously sponsor other attendees. Pay-what-you-can events have a reputation for bringing together unexpected groups of people who might not ordinarily have the opportunity to mix and mingle, and the spirit of the event adds some additional magic to the evening of theater.
The remaining four regular performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 12 and 13, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 13 and 14. Tickets for these performances are the regular price and are available at www.citybigbearlake.com or by calling 909-866-4970.
Set in an island paradise during World War II, “South Pacific: In Concert” follows parallel love stories that are threatened by the dangers of prejudice and war. Nellie, a spunky nurse from Arkansas, falls in love with a mature French planter, Emile. Nellie learns that the mother of his children was an island native and, unable to turn her back on the prejudices with which she was raised, refuses Emile’s proposal of marriage.
Meanwhile, Lt. Joe Cable denies himself the fulfillment of a future with a beautiful Tonkinese girl out of the same fears that haunt Nellie.
When Emile is recruited to accompany Joe on a dangerous mission that claims Joe’s life, Nellie realizes that life is too short not to seize her own chance for happiness. This concert adaptation was created by David Ives for the Carnegie Hall benefit concert of South Pacific in 2006.
Beth Wheat is the producer, Steve Cassling directs and Brian Adams is the musical director for the Big Bear shows.
The Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center is at 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
