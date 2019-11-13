Going to the theater just got easier. The Big Bear Theatre Project’s opening night of “The Importance of Being Earnest” is a Pay What You Can night. Each audience member determines their ticket price.
Producers Beth Wheat and Steve Cassling bring the Pay What You Can event to Big Bear residents and visitors alike for the Nov. 20 performance of its next production, “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde. It’s an opportunity to experience a live theater production at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center.
The Big Bear Theatre Project is committed to producing work that inspires audiences by embracing some of the most well-loved classics and also exploring new works.
This growing tradition of a Pay What You Can philosophy with many theater companies enables people to choose their own price for the opportunity to enjoy the experience of live theater. It removes the barrier of ticket prices, which can be a challenge to some. The Big Bear Theatre Project wants to open the theater experience to the community and not let the price of a ticket to a production limit them from attending.
These special nights bring together unexpected groups of people who might not ordinarily have the opportunity to mix and mingle. The generous spirit of the event adds additional magic to the evening.
