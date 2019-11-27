Since 2015, utility workers throughout Big Bear Valley have come together for friendly competition in the spirit of giving with their annual Utilities Food Drive Challenge. This year’s challenge had even more opportunities for charity with the inclusion of the Big Bear Fire and Sheriff’s departments.
Entry to the event was five cans or $5 — with one can equaling $1. Each guest checked in at the door for whichever group they represented. The food, as well as money raised through opportunity drawings and the sale of refreshments, goes to feed Big Bear residents in need.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was warm and cheery on Nov. 22 as the community gathered to join in on the fun. Representatives from Bear Valley Electric Service, the Big Bear Municipal Water District, Big Bear Lake Department of Water & Power, Big Bear Area Regional Wastewater Agency and Big Bear Disposal faced off across the pingpong tables. The golden paddle trophy was ultimately awarded to John Gross and Steve Wilson from DWP.
This year, first responders were invited to participate in the all-new Fire versus Sheriff pingpong tournament, with the Fire Department emerging as the victor.
