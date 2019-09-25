BARC/Bear Mountain Dog Rescue hosts its annual Pup-peroni Pizza Night Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Village Pizza.
Enjoy all-you-can-eat pepperoni pizza for $8 from 4 to 8 p.m. Kids age 8 and younger can eat for free. Drinks and side dishes cost extra.
There are also opportunity drawings. Proceeds from the event go to help homeless animals and to promote spaying and neutering.
Village Pizza is at 40568 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake.
