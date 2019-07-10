Come to Pizza Night July 16 for the latest Simple Supper hosted by Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church. The church thanks the staff at Red Baron pizza for their generous donation toward pizza for the dinner.
This is a free community dinner; everyone is welcome. Join Spirit of Peace for food and fellowship.
The church welcomes those who need food, those who need friends and those who would like to help others. Even if you have another church home, join Spirit of Peace for a simple supper. Simple Suppers are the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 5 p.m.
Additional thanks goes to El Pollo Loco, which provided the church with a discount on chicken for the July 2 meal. The church welcomes any discounts or donations for food from Big Bear businesses.
Pastor Dianne Finnecy can be reached at 909-744-7900 for questions and pastoral needs including prayers, blessings, private confessions, baptisms, weddings and funerals.
Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m. at the Seventh-day Adventist Church,
349 E. North Shore Drive, Big Bear City.
For more information, call the church office phone at 909-878-2650 or search for the church’s Facebook page.
