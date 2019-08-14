The Big Bear Valley Republican Assembly is raising money to help support the group’s educational and scholarship programs. On Tuesday, Aug. 20, the Assembly hosts a fundraiser at 5 p.m. at a private hangar at the Big Bear Airport. The event features a 1950s theme, a barbecue dinner, vintage cars and airplanes.
The Big Bear Valley Republican Assembly donates scholarship money to the Big Bear High School local scholarship program for students attending college or vocational school. The Assembly also sponsors a field trip for Big Bear High School students to visit either the Reagan or Nixon libraries. This year’s fundraising goal is $5,000.
For more information about the Assembly or the fundraiser, contact club president Steve Gaylord at 909-547-0305.
