An off-trail area around one of Southern California’s tallest waterfalls is closed to the public. San Bernardino National Forest officials closed the area off the Big Falls Trail near Forest Falls July 4, lasting through May 24, 2020.
“There have been too many search and rescues in this area in the past,” said Joe Rechsteiner, the district ranger for the Front Country Ranger District. “We want to make sure the public enjoys this beautiful spot while staying safe. Some of the rocks in the Falls Creek are deceivingly slippery.”
Visitors are still able to hike the Big Falls Trail (1E13) to a waterfall overlook, but areas beyond the railing are closed for safety reasons.
Search and rescues by partners at San Bernardino County Fire and sheriff’s deputies are sometimes so frequent in the area that one rock in particular is known to the local community as Blood Rock. A slip on it has sent multiple people tumbling down the middle fall, often prompting injury and rescue by helicopter.
