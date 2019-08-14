Mark your calendars now. The Bear Valley Center for Spiritual Enrichment presents Nancy Celeste Walker and Steve Gaghagen in “Tenderly, The Rosemary Clooney Musical,” for six performances at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center in September.
Dates are 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, 19, 20 and 21, and 2 p.m. Sept. 15 and 22.
Directed by Beth Wheat, “Tenderly, The Rosemary Clooney Musical” follows Clooney (Walker) as she interacts with psychoanalyst Victor Monke (Gaghagen) as she examines her life. Tickets are available at the PAC box office at
The musical biography offers a fresh, personal and poignant picture of a woman whose unparalleled talent and personality made her a legend. Tickets are $30 for preferred seating, $20 for adults and $15 for students.
The Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center is at 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.