Those hoping to dance the night away at the annual Sweetheart Ball will need to find another venue. Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake has decided to cancel this year’s ball because of a lack of advance ticket sales. Those who have purchased tickets should have been notified of the cancellation. For more information, email BigBearRotaryClub@gmail.com.
Plans are to host an all-new event sometime in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.