Santa Claus, the jolly old elf himself, is planning visits to Big Bear Valley youngsters, bringing early gifts and taking last-minute requests. The Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake will give Santa some help with the annual Santa Visit program.
For more than 32 years Rotary has provided Santa visits to Valley children with an average of 1,000 children each year. This year’s visits are Dec. 19, 20 and 21.
Santa will visit any child in Big Bear Valley, bringing age-appropriate gifts to each child in the family. All families — local and visitor — are invited to call for a Santa visit.
This is a free service provided by Rotary Club members who travel with Santa as his helpers around the Valley.
Though not necessary, donations are accepted and help fund the program each year, along with special gifts to those most in need.
To arrange a visit from Santa, call any of the numbers listed. Reservations are required.
• All Protection Alarm, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday,
909-866-6586.
• Licensed Home Improvement,
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 909-281-4495.
• Robinhood Resort, 9 a.m. to
4 p.m. Sunday through Thursday,
909-866-4643.
• Little Green House Florist, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, 909-866-5352.
Santa visits are made in the evening hours on the specified dates. He will shout out the name of each child as he enters the home and present each of them with a stocking filled with toys.
Call early to make your reservation. The last day to call is Dec. 18.
