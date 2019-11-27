The Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake hosts its 31st annual senior holiday luncheon Dec. 4 at the Salvation Army Pine Summit Conference Center in Big Bear Lake. Mark your calendar and make plans to pick up tickets in advance.
Free tickets are available at the RE/MAX Big Bear offices at
42153 Big Bear Blvd. and 41114 Big Bear Blvd., in Big Bear Lake. For more information, call
909-860-5062 or 909-866-6161. Seniors are advised that they must pick up tickets in person. No telephone reservations are available. RE/MAX is open Monday through Sunday from
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Seniors are also advised to request only the number of tickets they need so that all those who want to attend will be able to get tickets.
Anyone 55 years and older may attend. Tickets are required. Approximately 500 tickets will be available.
The senior holiday luncheon has become a tradition in Big Bear over the years. Every year, the Rotary Club provides this free, fun event for the senior residents of the Big Bear Valley. Lunch will be a full course turkey dinner complete with pumpkin pie for dessert.
Rotarians and their spouses donate their time to help to decorate, host, deliver prizes, serve coffee and clean.
Table sponsorships to help defray the cost of event are available at $100 each. Contact Keenan Warner at 661-803-8252 to sponsor a table. Or contact Helen Walsh at
909-838-5874 for more information.
Entertainment will be provided by an elementary school choir from the Bear Valley Unified School District. Johnny Wells will serve as the master of ceremonies.
Many special holiday gifts donated by local Rotarians will be given away to seniors participating in opportunity drawings. The oldest male and female seniors will also be recognized. A visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus will also highlight the festivities.
Doors open at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon, and the event will conclude at about 2 p.m.
