North Shore Elementary students have a special day planned Friday, Aug. 30, before the long weekend. The North Shore Boosters Club hosts the annual Rubber Ducky contest beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the East Boat Launch near the school.
Kids buy one or more ducks to compete against other ducks for each grade level. First, second and third-place trophies are awarded for each category — Kindergarten, first, second, third, fourth and fifth grades. The duck that travels the farthest in the water is deemed the winner. Funds raised from the event help pay for programs sponsored by the booster club.
For more information, call North Shore Elementary at 909-866-7501. North Shore Elementary is at 765 Stanfield Cutoff, Big Bear Lake.
