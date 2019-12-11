It’s that time of year again, looking for some unique gifts and a lot of fun. Join PTLplus Saturday, Dec. 14, from
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for its annual Christmas boutique.
PTLplus has a wide selection of Christmas things and a diversity of gifts, many child special books and ornaments, everything — even in the book blow-out room — is discounted by 10 percent during this special event.
Big Bear vendors also provide one-of-a-kind handmade gifts, hats, wreaths, crafts and wooden articles for sale. Each purchase in the building, includes a free door prize ticket. There is a door prize drawing every half hour, and individuals do not have to be there during the drawing.
It’s a fun time with music, free coffee and hot chocolate, and munchies. Proceeds benefit PTLplus outreach to widows, single parents and youth.
PTLplus is on the corner of Knickerbocker and Pedder roads, two blocks south of Big Bear Boulevard. Follow the balloons.
For more information call
909-366-0531.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.