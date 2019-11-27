St. Columba’s Episcopal Church hosts its annual holiday bazaar Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29 and 30, from
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find homemade goods including unique arts and crafts and gifts for the holidays.
For more information, call
909-866-7239. St. Columba’s is at 42324 North Shore Drive, Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.