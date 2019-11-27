It’s time to visit the Bear Valley Community Hospital Auxiliary’s annual Mall in the Hall. The event is Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 1-4, from
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bear Valley Community Hospital.
Shop for unique gifts including arts and crafts from Big Bear artisans, a selection of See’s Candy and more. There is also a bake sale on Dec. 2.
Mall in the Hall is at Bear Valley Community Hospital, 41870 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.