Armchair marine biologists, this is your night. Enjoy free popcorn and beverages as National Geographic takes the audience to the remote islands of the Pacific.
The Sierra Club Big Bear Group hosts movie night at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Big Bear Discovery Center. The film “Journey to Shark Eden” is the presentation.
Enjoy discovering the paradise of undisturbed coral reefs and islands where sharks prevail. Learn about the importance of sharks in the reef ecosystem.
The Big Bear Discovery Center is at 40971 North Shore Drive, Fawnskin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.