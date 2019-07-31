Spirits of Peace Lutheran Church kicks off its monthly birthday dinners at the next supper Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 5 p.m. Celebrate attendees with a birthday that month.
The dinner features a generous donation of chicken marsala by Renee Wagner from The Barnstorm Restaurant. Also featured is Fresh produce from the Big Bear Community Garden is also featured with special thanks to Robbie Bos.
Taco Tuesday is Aug. 20. These are free community dinners. Everyone is welcome — those who need food, those who need friends and those who would like to help others. Join Spirit of Peace for food and fellowship. Even if you have another church home, join Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church for a simple supper.
The church welcomes any discounts or donations for food from Big Bear businesses for its community dinners. Contact Simple Supper coordinator Paula Zinicola at the church office at 909-878-2650.
Pastor Dianne Finnecy can be reached at 909-744-7900 for pastoral needs including prayers, blessings, private confessions, baptisms, weddings and funerals. Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m.
Simple Suppers and Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church Sunday services are at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 349 E. North Shore Drive, Big Bear City. For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
