On Aug. 20, Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church served a Taco Tuesday with a donation of rice, beans and salsa from Sonora Cantina. The Simple Supper coordinator, Paula Zinicola, works to provide unique meals for each Simple Supper evening. The church welcomes discounts or donations for food from Big Bear businesses.
Simple Suppers continue the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 5 p.m. Watch for September details.
What is a simple supper? The food is never simple and always delicious. Guests are not required to attend or join the church.
For more information, contact the church office at 909-878-2650.
Pastor Dianne Finnecy is available for pastoral needs including prayers, blessings, private confessions, baptisms, weddings and funerals. Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m.
Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church’s Simple Supper and Sunday services are at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 349 E. North Shore Drive, Big Bear City.
