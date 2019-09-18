October is the beginning of comfort food season. On Oct. 1 the Simple Supper hosted by Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church features meatloaf with macaroni and cheese. The Oct. 15 menu is a soup and salad supper.
All are welcome. There are no requirements to attend this free event.
Simple Suppers are at the Seventh-day Adventist Church on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 5 p.m.
Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church pastor Dianne Finnecy is available for all pastoral needs. Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m. at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 349 E. North Shore Drive, Big Bear City.
For more information, call Finnecy at 909-744-7900 or the church office at 909-878-2650.
