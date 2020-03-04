Simple Suppers is on winter break, but will resume at 5 p.m.,
March 17, for a St. Patrick’s Day feast with corned beef and cabbage. All are welcome. Simple Suppers are hosted by Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Big Bear City.
Join Spirit of Peace on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for a traditional Christian worship service that is relevant to current times.
Contact Pastor Dianne Finnecy at 909-744-7900 with questions and pastoral needs including prayers, blessings, private confessions, baptisms, weddings and funerals. Sunday services and dinners are at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 349 E. North Shore Drive, Big Bear City. For more information, call the church office at
909-878-2650 or find Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church on Facebook.
