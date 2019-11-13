There are two more chances to join Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church for Simple Supper this year. On Tuesday, Nov. 19, Simple Suppers celebrate Thanksgiving early. The Dec. 3 meal will be a festive holiday dinner.
There are no requirements and no cost. All are welcome. Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church encourages restaurants and food stores to make in-kind donations when Simple Suppers return in spring.
Dinners are at 5 p.m. at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Big Bear City.
Pastor Dianne Finnecy can be reached at 909-744-7900 for pastoral needs including prayers, blessings, private confessions, baptisms, weddings and funerals. Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call 909-878-2650.
The Seventh-day Adventist Church is at 349 E. North Shore Drive, Big Bear City.
