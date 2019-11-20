This is your last chance to join Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church for a Simple Supper this year. The next supper on Dec. 3 will be a celebration of those who have birthdays in December as well as a festive holiday dinner. The Simple Supper is at 5 p.m. at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Big Bear City.
There are no requirements and no cost to those who dine at the Simple Supper. All are welcome.
Following the meal, at 6 p.m., there will be a short Advent service.
The church encourages Big Bear restaurants and food stores to make in-kind donations so the program can start back up in the spring.
Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church holds Christmas Eve service at
4:30 p.m. Prior to the service, at
3:45 p.m., refreshments and hot beverages will be served. There is no service on Dec. 29. Sunday services resume Jan. 5.
Pastor Dianne Finnecy is available for prayers, blessings, private confessions, baptisms, weddings and funerals. Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m. at the Seventh-day Adventist Church,
349 E. North Shore Drive, Big Bear City.
For more information, contact Finnecy at 909-744-7900 or
909-878-2650.
