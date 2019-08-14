Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church hosts a Taco Tuesday Simple Supper Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 5 p.m.
Some may ask, “what is a simple supper?” The food is never simple, and always delicious, says Pastor Dianne Finnecy. What is simple is that anyone can show up for dinner. There is no need to prove residence, lack of income or beliefs.
The church doesn’t require guests to join the church or listen to anything other than a short prayer before the meal.
Simple Suppers are the first and third Tuesday of each month.
At the last Simple Supper earlier in August, a new feature was added — monthly birthday dinners. Attendees who attend and whose birthday is that month, are recognized. The dinner featured a generous donation chicken Marsala donated by The Barnstorm Restaurant.
Also featured was fresh produce from the Big Bear Community Garden with fresh lettuce for salad and roasted vegetables. Additional thanks goes to Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church from Hemet, whose youth group along with Pastor Brian Foxworth helped set-up, serve and clean-up. The group was in Big Bear attending a retreat.
New Simple Supper coordinator, Paula Zinicola, launched the birthday dinner idea, complete with a cake from Stater Bros.
Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church welcomes any discounts or donations for food from Big Bear businesses. Contact Pastor Dianne Finnecy for more information at 909-744-7900.
Finnecy is available for pastoral needs — prayers, blessings, private confessions, baptisms, weddings and funerals.
Sunday services for Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church are at
9:30 a.m.
Dinners and Sunday services are at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 349 E. North Shore Drive, Big Bear City.
For more information, contact the church office at 909-878-2650 or find the church’s Facebook page.
